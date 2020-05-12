) Moneta Ruth (Davis) Collins, 88, of Wadsworth, Ohio passed away on May 4, 2020. Moneta was born in Barberton, Ohio on July 5, 1931. She graduated from Barberton High School. She was married to Darrell A. Collins for 64 years. She loved visiting family and friends, traveling near and far. She enjoyed being around her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved going to church and reading her bible. She loved tending her flower garden. She was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell A. Collins; her parents, Charles and Gladis (Morris) Davis; her brothers, Ed Davis, Dale Davis, Ray Davis and daughter, Moneta (Billie) Talbot-Cunningham. Moneta is survived by her sister, Hazel Colvin; her children, Arlene Earlenbaugh, Burl (Tina) Collins, Marie Talbot, Carol Ross, Don Cunningham; grandchildren, Nate (Jackie) Talbot, Josh (Nicole) Collins, Joe (Randi) Collins, Amanda Collins, Elizabeth Talbot, Edwin Talbot, Terry Likens; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday May 16, 2020 at the Antioch Cemetery Antioch, Ohio. Arrangements by Bauer-Turner Funeral Home, 100 S. Paul St., Woodsfield, Ohio.







