Monica (Alley) Hanson

Monica (Alley) Hanson, 53, passed away in her home on June 15, 2019. She was always and will forever be surrounded by love, family, and friends.

Her greatest passions were traveling, music, movies, and home interior design. She was a loving host to many gatherings and lit up any room she walked into.

Monica was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Alley; sisters, Cheryl and Kim Alley, and Lori Baylor; niece, Jennifer Zinn; grandparents, Vivian and Tom Etheridge; and dear friend, Roy Tillett. Also passing before her were all her beloved fur-babies Pudgy, Bambi and Cuddles.

She leaves behind the love of her life, Steve Mistovich; her beloved son, Ryan Hanson (Quinn); her sisters, Michelle Alley and Denise Davis-Pitcock (Jerry); nephews, Jeremiah Currier (Maureen), Jonathan Baylor (Emily), Matthew Baylor, and Jeff Humberson; great-niece Kayla Terepka; great-nephews, Jaden Zinn and Julian Currier; step daughters, Kerry Mistovich, Megan Francy (Travis), Amanda Kalal (Jeff); and grandsons, Steven and Owen.

At the wishes of Monica, there will not be any service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .

"And her memory is all that is left for you now."

-Stevie Nicks

Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 21, 2019
