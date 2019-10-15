|
|
) CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Monica A. Moffit, 53, passed away October 12, 2019 after a brief, but brave fight with cancer. Born in Akron on May 31, 1966 to David and the late Patricia Given, Monica was a 1984 graduate of Our Lady of the Elms High School, before earning her Bachelor's in Education from Walsh College. She later earned her master's in early childhood education from the University of Akron. The majority of Monica's teaching career took place in the Akron Public School System, most recently as a kindergarten teacher at Portage Path Learning Center. She was a former member of Holy Family Church in Stow and currently was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls. Monica was an accomplished musician and was especially good at playing the guitar. She enjoyed hiking in the Metroparks and loved attending concerts with family and friends. Monica also loved to travel around the country with her special aunt, Mary Ellen, to watch the Indians play. Monica is survived by her son, DJ Moffit; her father, David Given; stepson, Cameron Moffit and former husband, Dennis Moffit; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. The family will receive friends TODAY, October 15, from 5-8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave. (at Third St., one block north of Portage Trail in) Cuyahoga Falls. A Mass of Christian will be celebrated on Wednesday, 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church 1761 Second St. in Cuyahoga Falls. A Committal of Ashes will follow at Northlawn Memorial Gardens in Cuyahoga Falls. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Monica's memory to Cleveland Catholic Charities, 7911 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44102 or by visiting www.ccdocle.org/donate (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, FALLS)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 15, 2019