1943--2020 BARBERTON -- Monica P.Murillo, 77, passed away on Wednesday, 25th of November at Pleasant View Health Care Center. She was born Aug. 11th,1943, daughter of John and Julia Vujovich. She was preceded in death by her husband, Valentine, and two older sisters, Theresa Kalusa and Ann Shiner. Monica was a graduate of Barberton High School, class of 1951. Monica and Valentine had at one time worked as part of the home delivery service for the Akron Beacon Journal after he had been injured in an industrial accident. While a resident at Pleasant View, she was an avid Bingo player, scooted around in her wheelchair visiting other patients and was a fan of Western movies. Monica is survived by her older brother, Elias J. Vujovich, Southington, OH; her niece, Lisa M. Vujovich, Southington; nephews, John E. Vujovich (Heather), Spokane, WA, Louis Kalusa (Nancy), San Antonio, TX,; nieces, Mary Manges (Kent), Barberton; her good friend, Michael Fout, Barberton and other relatives scattered across the U.S. As her passing was due to complications from COVID-19, Monica was cremated and interred at Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron. Services were provided by Adams-Mason funeral home, Akron. Due to the nature of the virus, the family has chosen not to have any public services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice
. The family would like to thank all those who helped take care of Monica at Pleasant View and at Barberton Citizens Hospital.