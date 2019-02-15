Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
Monroe C. Baker


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Monroe C. Baker Obituary
Monroe C.

Baker

Monroe C. Baker, 84, of Akron, passed away February 13, 2019. He was born in Caretta, WV September 26, 1934 to the late Howard and Goldie Baker. Monroe retired from both NRM Corp. and B&W. In his free time, he enjoyed working in his garden. In addition to his parents, Monroe was preceded in death by four siblings. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Janet; sons, Gary (Sue), Mike (Santa), Adam, and Logan Baker; grandchildren, Cory Baker and Aubrey (Eric) Young; great-granddaughter, Luna Young; and many friends. A celebration of Monroe's life will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 15, 2019
