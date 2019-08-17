|
Monty B. Dotterweich Monty B. Dotterweich, 55, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Monty was born June 26, 1964 in Ravenna and was a 1982 graduate of Ravenna High School. He worked for Audio Technica for over 20 years and was a wiz with electronics. Monty enjoyed fishing and was a huge Cleveland Browns fan. He was a kind and caring man; his daughter Paige feels blessed to have had Monty as her father. Monty will be deeply missed by his beloved Sherry McCrossin and their daughters Paige McCrossin, Emily and Christina. He also leaves behind his mother Carol; daughter Katrina (William Garlock) Dotterweich and her son Brantley Sayre; sister Candy (Herb) Legg; nieces Brittney & Myley; nephew Benjamin; great-niece & nephew Nico & Harper; and many other friends and loved ones. Thank you to Monty's Audio-Technica family for their friendship and love over the years. The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. TOMORROW, Sunday August 18 at Anthony Funeral Homes, McGowan Reid & Santos Chapel, 247 Stow Ave (one block North of Portage Trail at 3rd St.) in Cuyahoga Falls.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 17, 2019