Morgan B. Douglas left his Earthly tent and entered his eternal home on November 18th. Morgan was born in Akron on March 21st, 1958 to Huel and Lucille (Wilson) Douglas, both of whom preceded him in death. Morgan was a graduate of Tallmadge High School, member of IBEW Local 306, active member of Mansfield Christian Camping Ministries, and faithfully attended Arlington Memorial Baptist Church in Akron. Morgan leaves to cherish his memory and continue his legacy his wife of 16 years, Joni; children, Brett (Bethany) Douglas, Jessica (Jaime) Wahl, Rachel Clark, Britteny Douglas, and Scott Douglas; seven grandchildren; four brothers and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Morgan was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Douglas. A private viewing will take place on Sunday, November 22. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Full obituary can be found at NewcomerAkron.com
