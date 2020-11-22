1/1
Morgan Brett Douglas
Morgan B. Douglas left his Earthly tent and entered his eternal home on November 18th. Morgan was born in Akron on March 21st, 1958 to Huel and Lucille (Wilson) Douglas, both of whom preceded him in death. Morgan was a graduate of Tallmadge High School, member of IBEW Local 306, active member of Mansfield Christian Camping Ministries, and faithfully attended Arlington Memorial Baptist Church in Akron. Morgan leaves to cherish his memory and continue his legacy his wife of 16 years, Joni; children, Brett (Bethany) Douglas, Jessica (Jaime) Wahl, Rachel Clark, Britteny Douglas, and Scott Douglas; seven grandchildren; four brothers and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Morgan was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Douglas. A private viewing will take place on Sunday, November 22. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Full obituary can be found at NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
