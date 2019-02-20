Maj. Morris C. Oldham



Morris Clinton Oldham, 77, passed away on February 17, 2019. He was born June 1, 1941 in Texas to the late Herman and Maggie Jo Oldham.



Mo served his country doing two tours in Vietnam. He was a part of the special forces and commanded a marksmanship unit. In retirement, he started his own computer business and ran it with his wife. He enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing and grilling for his family. Mo was also known for supplementing his family's income with his poker skills.



Mo was preceded in death by his son, Dana Oldham; and grandson, Dana Oldham Jr. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kelley Oldham; daughters, Vanessa (Rick) Drurey, Jennifer (Paul) Ryan; sisters, Mary Beth Hattaway and Vicky L. Kohan both of Fort Worth; 16 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.



Friends may call at Bacher Funeral Home, 3326 Manchester Rd., Akron on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m., where services will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11 a.m., David Haydu officiating. Interment with military honors at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Funeral home map, directions, and the Oldham Family condolence book are available at the funeral home website.



