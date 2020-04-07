Home

Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Moses M. Gingerich


1926 - 2020
Moses M. Gingerich Obituary
Moses M. Gingerich, age 93, of Hartville, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, April 4, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in Hartville on September 12, 1926 to the late Moses and Lydia (Stutzman) Gingerich. He was a retired plumbing contractor and devoted his life to missions and serving the church. Moses was a member of Abundant Grace Ministries. Survivors include five children; 15 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. A private burial service will take place Wednesday and can be viewed by all family and friends at Arnold Funeral Home Facebook at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Abundant Grace Ministries. Arnold Hartville, 330-877-9364. www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 7, 2020
