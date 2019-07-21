Home

Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
The Rev. Moss Rutan

The Rev. Moss Rutan, 86, of New Franklin went home to be with the Lord, July 19, 2019. He was born on October 12, 1932 in Washington, Pa. to the late Moss and Gertrude (Davis) Rutan.

He received a bache lor's degree from Waynesburg University and a Master's in Theology from Pittsburgh Seminary. He was ordained a Presbyterian Minister in 1957. He served as a minister at Plymouth Presbyterian in Plymouth, Ohio, Mingo Junction Presbyterian in Mingo Junction, Ohio and Firestone Park Presbyterian Church in Akron, Ohio.

He was active in the Presbytery and Synod until his retirement in 1995.

Preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Barbara and sister, Mary Ellen McCaslin. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Deborah L.; sons, Douglas (Suzanne), Dwight (Barbara Lenger), David (Barbara); stepchildren, Nicholas (Amy) Haddad; daughter, Monica Haddad; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Firestone Park Presbyterian Church, 275 S. Firestone Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44301 with The Rev. Jon Hauerwas Officiating. Friends may call from 11 to 1 at the Church. For those that wish, memorial Contributions can be made to the church.

The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve The Rutan family. Messages and memories of Moss can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 21, 2019
