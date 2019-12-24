|
Muriel A. Bergdorf, 94, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was born August 18, 1925 in Akron, Ohio. Muriel was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Clarence A. "Bud" Bergdorf, she is survived by daughter, Marilou Bergdorf; sons, William P. (Cyd) Bergdorf, Robert A. (Diane) Bergdorf and Charles A. (Debbie) Bergdorf; nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Muriel's funeral service will be held Friday, December 27th at 1 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203, with Pastor Julie Chapman-Thoms officiating. Burial at Lakewood Cemetery. Her family will receive friends from 12 Noon until time of service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 24, 2019