Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Bergdorf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel A. Bergdorf


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Muriel A. Bergdorf Obituary
Muriel A. Bergdorf, 94, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was born August 18, 1925 in Akron, Ohio. Muriel was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. Preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Clarence A. "Bud" Bergdorf, she is survived by daughter, Marilou Bergdorf; sons, William P. (Cyd) Bergdorf, Robert A. (Diane) Bergdorf and Charles A. (Debbie) Bergdorf; nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Muriel's funeral service will be held Friday, December 27th at 1 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203, with Pastor Julie Chapman-Thoms officiating. Burial at Lakewood Cemetery. Her family will receive friends from 12 Noon until time of service.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Muriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -