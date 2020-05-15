Murietta Sendelbach
TOGETHER AGAIN Murietta Sendelbach, age 89, passed away on May 11, 2020. Born in Newark, New Jersey, she lived in Mogadore most of her life and was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church since 1956, where she sang in the choir. She had also been a member of Mogadore Moose Lodge No. 852 since 1973. She held many positions for the Women of the Moose and played piano at Mogadore as well as many lodges in the state of Ohio. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert F. in 1999; she is survived by her daughter, Christine (Jerry) Goran of Wellington, Ohio; son, Michael (Priscilla) of Mogadore; and daughter, Susan Thomas of Mogadore; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Murietta's family and friends were everything to her. She enjoyed cooking, baking and the roses in her garden, and playing the piano. She will be in our hearts forever. Special thanks to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospice for their compassion and care, friends and family, and caregiver, Michelle. Nana had a sweet tooth and her Bubba made sure she always had chocolate and sweets. Private services will be held with burial at Greenwood Cemetery in Mogadore. Memorials may be made to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospice, 3358 Ridgewood Road, Akron, OH 44333. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 15, 2020.
May 15, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
