|
|
Murphy Montler Murphy Patrick Montler, 61, of Copley, Ohio, went to be with Our Lord on Friday, August 30, 2019, surrounded by family and friends and in their loving arms. Born in Altoona, Pa, son, middle child of seven and the best looking of the late Wilfred and Rosemary (Murphy) Montler. He married the girl next door, Patricia McKeon, October 20, 1979. He cared deeply about his faith and family. Murphy was passionate about spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed travel, beer, bourbon, and thin crust pizza. He loved to dance with his wife. Watching them you could see the love he had for both. He spent many happy times hunting, fishing and golfing. He loved to laugh. A quick wit made him a master of puns. His personality was charismatic. He was aptly named for his Irish heritage; ease of conversation came naturally to him. Speaking with him, you realized he had a genuine interest in you that left you with renewed vigor for life. He had a magnetic personality that brought people together. He could walk into a room of strangers and leave with lifelong friends. To know him was to love him. His loss will be deeply felt. Murphy was a member of Guardian Angels Church, Copley. He was a board member of Summit County Crime Stoppers, former board member of American Red Cross, member of Quad Annual Dance Club, Alumni of Saint Francis University, Loretto, PA and proud Leadership Akron Class of 2012 ("the great 28"). After 41 years of service, he retired from First Energy Corporation. He began his career at the age of 19 at Homer City Power Plant, cleaning coal chutes. Attending college at night, he rose through the organization and retired an executive of the company. He enjoyed his work immensely and especially the people he interfaced with. It was all about relationships for Murphy. Surviving Murphy are his loving wife, Patty (McKeon); Stepmother, Connie Montler, of Altoona, Pa.; siblings: Robert Montler, Altoona, Pa.; Sheila (Chris) Rowan, Harleysville, Pa.; Joseph (Mary) Montler, State College, Pa.; Therese (Timothy) Knob, Altoona, Pa.; and Michael Montler, Altoona, Pa.; in-laws: Mary (Leonard) Burns, Bellwood, Pa.; Christine McKeon, Greentown, Ohio; and Katie McKeon, Fishertown, Pa.; nieces and nephews: Joshua (Danielle) Montler; Maria (Kelley) Reed; Melissa (C.J.) Rudy; Jess (Megan), Abigail and Andrew Montler; Timothy (Meghann), Thomas, and Kayle Rose Knob; Sean (Tori), Jaedyn, and Scott Montler; Kelsey Rodgers; Michael (Colleen), Patrick (Wendy), and Tim (Tracy) Burns; Tracey Rachael; Lee (Erin) Grady; Matthew (Maia) Schmid; Laura Forshey; and James McKeon; great nieces and nephews: Alyssa and Seth Montler; Chris and Casey Reed; Colden and Morgan Rudy; Ryan Montler; Timmy and Ben Knob; Christopher, Kevin, Grace, Ian and Margaret Burns; Mariah Burns; Quinn and Grayson Burns; Teagan and Quinlan Grady; and Ben Forshey; beloved Uncle, Tom Murphy; and loving friends: Chuck and Karen Bresler, Frank and Trish Madonia, and Al and Mary Kay Gurbis. Preceded in death by his much loved son, Nathan Montler; brother, Tom; sister-in-law, Debbie Montler; nephews , Matthew McKeon and Curtis Forshey; in-laws, James and Eloise McKeon; and brothers-in-law, John and Jim McKeon. The family requests no flowers. If people wish to donate to a charity, please consider two near to Murphy's heart: Summit County Crime Stoppers c/o Chief Michael Mier Copley Township Police Department 1280 Sunset Dr. Copley, OH 44321 or Dancing Classrooms Northeast Ohio 1085 Rockside Road, Suite #6 Parma, OH 44134. Calling hours will be TODAY, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 3 - 7 p.m., at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 1676 South Cleveland-Massillon Rd, Copley OH 44321 and Friday September 6, 3 - 7 p.m. at Stevens Mortuary, 1421 8th Ave. Altoona, PA 16601. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 7th at 10 a.m., at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church 5515 Roselawn Ave. Altoona, PA.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 4, 2019