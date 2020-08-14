1/1
Myron L. Austin Sr.
1959 - 2020
Myron L. Austin, Sr., 60, passed away on August 8, 2020. He was born on September 18, 1959 in Barberton, Ohio to Nemar Austin and Mary E. Woodie. Myron was preceded in death by his fathers, Nemar Austin and Thomas Woodie, Sr.; brother, William Austin; and nephew, Allan Austin, Jr. "Lil Al". He leaves to cherish his loving memory, mother, Mary E. Woodie; daughters, Myriah and Alesha Austin; sons, Myron Austin, Jr. (Shellie) of Chicago and Ryan Austin; brothers, Allan Austin, Sr., Dwight Austin (Amy) and Thomas Woodie, Jr. (Shelle) of Washington, D.C.; twelve grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 at 12:00 Noon, where family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until time of service. Pastor Steven Lott, Eulogizing; Bishop Terrence Bivins Assisting. Condolences for the family may be sent to the funeral home.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Memories & Condolences
August 13, 2020
I will never forget you my friend. Nothing but smiles when you were around. Such a wonderful person. Rest in Heaven
Mineta Harris
August 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
