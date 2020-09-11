1/1
Myrtle E. Mangum
STOW -- Myrtle E. Mangum, 92, died September 9, 2020. Born in Cullman, AL, she was raised with 12 siblings, moving to Ohio in 1948. Myrtle was passionate about cooking, (especially fried chicken and biscuits), and hosting, taking full advantage of her gift of hospitality, one that she has passed on to her children. After more than 20 years as manager at The Flag Pole restaurant in Stow, she continued in food service at other local restaurants, well into her 80s. Myrtle loved the Lord, and had been a member of Graham Road Baptist Church for over 60 years. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert, her parents, Grover and Emily Echols, and 12 siblings, she is survived by her children, Linda (Ray) Thoman, Jeff (Kathy) Mangum, Brenda (Vance) Speas, Barb (Dan) Mazzola, and Lori (Robb) Bock; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation TODAY, 6:30 to 8 p.m., where Pastor Adam Speas will conduct service Saturday, 10 a.m. Burial, Stow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Tallmadge, 848 Southeast Avenue, Tallmadge 44278. (REDMON STOW, 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 11, 2020.
1 entry
September 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
