Myrtle E. Richards Myrtle E. Richards, age 91, of Canal Fulton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday afternoon, August 16, 2019 following a long illness. Myrtle was born in Lisle, NY on November 30, 1927. She was one of nine children and was raised on a dairy farm during the depression. After graduation from high school, Myrtle attended and graduated from the Barberton School of Practical Nursing. She worked for several doctors and veterinarians in the Canal Fulton area as well as Chapel Hill Community. She saved all her earnings so her children could attend college and have a better life than she did. Myrtle was a member of the Canal Fulton United Methodist Church for many years and sang in the choir. She also enjoyed crocheting, baking homemade bread and pies, playing cards with friends and canning/freezing produce from the large family garden. She was preceded in death by William J. Richards, her husband of 63 years. She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne (Walt) Van Steenberg; son, Gary; grandchildren, Michelle (Rich) Ghrist, Janice and Paul Richards and great-grandchildren, Aaron and Lauren Ghrist. At the family's request, a private memorial service will be held. Inurnment will be at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with her husband. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chapel Hill Community, 12200 Strausser St. NW, Canal Fulton, OH 44614 or Mercy Hospice, 4369 Whipple Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44718. (Karlo-Libby, 330-494-9644)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2019