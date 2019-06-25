Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Myrtle Jean McKoski


Myrtle Jean McKoski Obituary
Myrtle Jean

McKoski

(Anderson)

Myrtle Jean McKoski (Anderson), 85, passed away on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019 at home with her family.

Myrt was born November 30, 1933 in Akron, Ohio. She grew up in Kenmore but spent many of her summers with family in Kentucky. She was an alumnus of Kenmore High School and attended Akron University; former grade school teacher and a devoted member of her Akron University friends, "The Loonies." Myrt enjoyed many active years of golfing and playing tennis and was an avid gardener. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave; parents Frieda and Glenn Anderson; brothers, Glenn and John. She is survived by daughters, Debbie and Linda (Michael) Metzgar; sons, David and Michael; four wonderful grandchildren, Nathan, Amanda, Mike and Miranda and two beautiful great grandchildren, Armani and Milo. Arrangements are with Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home. Private graveside service and interment at Manchester Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: John C. Campbell Folk Art School, Brasstown, NC, www.folkschool.org. Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356, www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 25 to June 26, 2019
