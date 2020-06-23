Na'kia Renee Crawford Na'kia Renee Crawford, 18, passed away on June 15, 2020. Na'kia "KiKi" was born in Akron, OH on October 16, 2001 to Lisette Williams and Nichalos Crawford. She graduated from North High School Class of 2020. Na'kia planned on attending college at Central State in August. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at The Word Church Akron, 1700 Brittain Rd., Akron, OH 44310 at 9 a.m. until 12 noon. In response to COVID-19, 20 people will be allowed in to view at a time. Private services will immediately follow. Services will be live-streamed at 12 noon at www.sommervillefuneralservices.com. Interment Northlawn Memorial Gardens. 330-836-2725
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.