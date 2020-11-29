1/1
Nadine Hurschman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nadine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Nadine (McGinnis) Hurschman, age 92, of Hudson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21st with her family by her side. She was born July 19, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio and was the daughter of the late John McGinnis and Angela and Chris Gollwitzer. Nadine was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Alfred Hurschman. She is survived by her children Alfred (Jamie) Hurschman, Gretchen (Bruce) Hubach, and Amy Smith; three grandchildren, Gwen (Tommy) Bowen, Lauren (Julian) Hagen, and Beth Hubach; and great granddaughter Renee Hagen. Nadine graduated from John Marshall High School in 1946 and attended Western Reserve University. She was passionate about education and spent many years as a nursery school teacher before becoming an aide in the reading lab and eventually secretary to the Superintendent of Hudson City Schools. She was a proud mother and grandmother, never missing a school performance, graduation, or chance to spend time with her family. Nadine spent her retirement years devoting much of herself to others. A proud member of Hudson Women's Club, Hudson Garden Club, and Hudson Land Conservancy and proud volunteer for Hudson PTO, Hudson Youth Development Center, and Laurel Lake Green Team. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and being an honorary "Gigi" to many. The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center for the care and compassion they provided. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hudson Library and Historical Society. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, Ohio. www.johnsonromito.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved