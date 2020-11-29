) Nadine (McGinnis) Hurschman, age 92, of Hudson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21st with her family by her side. She was born July 19, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio and was the daughter of the late John McGinnis and Angela and Chris Gollwitzer. Nadine was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Alfred Hurschman. She is survived by her children Alfred (Jamie) Hurschman, Gretchen (Bruce) Hubach, and Amy Smith; three grandchildren, Gwen (Tommy) Bowen, Lauren (Julian) Hagen, and Beth Hubach; and great granddaughter Renee Hagen. Nadine graduated from John Marshall High School in 1946 and attended Western Reserve University. She was passionate about education and spent many years as a nursery school teacher before becoming an aide in the reading lab and eventually secretary to the Superintendent of Hudson City Schools. She was a proud mother and grandmother, never missing a school performance, graduation, or chance to spend time with her family. Nadine spent her retirement years devoting much of herself to others. A proud member of Hudson Women's Club, Hudson Garden Club, and Hudson Land Conservancy and proud volunteer for Hudson PTO, Hudson Youth Development Center, and Laurel Lake Green Team. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and being an honorary "Gigi" to many. The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center for the care and compassion they provided. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hudson Library and Historical Society. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, Ohio. www.johnsonromito.com