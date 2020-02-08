|
Nadine Joyce Snyder, 89, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020 at her residence with family at her side. She was born March 8, 1930 to the late William Curtis Snyder and Celia Ruth Snyder (nee Snyder) and was a life resident of Barberton. She graduated from Barberton High School and attended Cleveland Bible College and Malone University in Canton. She was a childhood founding member of the Barberton Evangelical Friends Church where she served as Sunday School Teacher, and Choir member. She was involved in Public accounting her entire career and belonged to the Public Accounting Society. She retired from her Accounting Practice at age 69 and sold her Tax Practice at age 81. Nadine was preceded in death by her brothers, Elden, Lawrence, Duane Sr., Emerson, Dale, Don and Keith; her sisters, Arlene Allgood and Evelyn. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Herta Snyder and many nieces and nephews. She also had many dear friends from her church and accounting practice. Calling hours will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday with Funeral Service to follow at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. Pastor Brian Cowan and Pastor Dr. Vicki Breckner will be officiating. Nadine will be buried beside her parents at Lakewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Barberton Friends Church, 272 Robinson Ave., Barberton or Malone University in Canton, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020