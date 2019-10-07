|
January 25th, 1927-September 30th, 2109
It is with great sadness that the family of Naida Schueneman announces her sudden passing on September 30th, 2019. She was a beloved wife, mother,grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was born on Wheeling Island, W. Va. in 1927, Naida was a graduate of North High School in Akron. She married her high school sweetheart, Reed Schueneman in 1948 and shared 71 happy years of marriage together.
An avid gardener, Naida had a a deep love for all creatures, great and
small. Always active, she worked for Roadway Express in the accounts
receivable department and then as a school cook for the Cuyahoga Falls City Schools. Though she lost her sight due to glaucoma, she continually inspired her friends and family with her courageous spirit and resilient strength.
She is remembered with love by her husband, Reed; her two sons, Max and Frank along with their families.
A private ceremony will be held in her honor at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Cuyahoga Falls.
""Strength does not come from physical capacity, it comes from the
indomitable "will""
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the ASPCA of Akron in her name.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 7, 2019