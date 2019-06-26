Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Visitation of Mary Catholic Church (formerly Annunciation)
87 Broad St.,
Akron., OH
Nancy A. Knee


Nancy A. Knee Obituary
Nancy A. Knee

Nancy A. Knee, 81, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019

Born Sept. 6, 1937 in Cresson, Pa. She retired from B&W. Her passions were baseball and shopping, not necessarily inn that order. She was always willing to take that extra step for her family and friends. She was a fighter till the end and in the end passed peacefully at home with family by her side. Now she sleeps with Dad, Mom and the Angels.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 27, 2019, 4 to 7 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St., Akron. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, 10 a.m. at Visitation of Mary Catholic Church (formerly Annunciation), 87 Broad St., Akron. Interment Grandview Memorial Park, Ravenna. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Summa Hospice.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 26, 2019
