|
|
Nancy A. Knee
Nancy A. Knee, 81, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019
Born Sept. 6, 1937 in Cresson, Pa. She retired from B&W. Her passions were baseball and shopping, not necessarily inn that order. She was always willing to take that extra step for her family and friends. She was a fighter till the end and in the end passed peacefully at home with family by her side. Now she sleeps with Dad, Mom and the Angels.
The family will receive friends Thursday, June 27, 2019, 4 to 7 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St., Akron. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 28, 2019, 10 a.m. at Visitation of Mary Catholic Church (formerly Annunciation), 87 Broad St., Akron. Interment Grandview Memorial Park, Ravenna. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Summa Hospice.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 26, 2019