Nancy A. Medkeff
Nancy Medkeff, 85, of Granger Township, went to be with the Lord; her daughter, Holly; and her brother, Edward Tasker, Jr. on August 14, 2020. She leaves behind her husband of 66 years, Kenny. Nancy was born to Edward and Margaret Tasker and was a very good wife, mother and homemaker. She enjoyed being with the students at Highland Schools, where she was a secretary, and also enjoyed her work as a private caregiver. A graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rose Hill Burial Park with Rev. Deborah Nees officiating. Masks and social distancing required. No flowers please.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Rose Hill Burial Park
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
