Nancy Medkeff, 85, of Granger Township, went to be with the Lord; her daughter, Holly; and her brother, Edward Tasker, Jr. on August 14, 2020. She leaves behind her husband of 66 years, Kenny. Nancy was born to Edward and Margaret Tasker and was a very good wife, mother and homemaker. She enjoyed being with the students at Highland Schools, where she was a secretary, and also enjoyed her work as a private caregiver. A graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rose Hill Burial Park with Rev. Deborah Nees officiating. Masks and social distancing required. No flowers please.







