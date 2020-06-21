Nancy A. Werner, 82, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. She was a member of St. Eugene's church in Cuyahoga Falls. No words can adequately describe how much Nancy loved the people in her life and will be missed by them. She was preceded in death by first husband, Richard Biltz, and husband of 51 years, Jack. She is survived by daughter, Donna (Bob) Hurst; son, Steven Werner; and grandchildren, Rob (Diana) Hurst, Rick (Kara) Hurst and their son, Zachary, Kim Hurst, Daniel Werner, and Sabrina Werner. Memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. Eugene's, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. No calling hours as cremation has taken place. She will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com. Heritage Cremation Society, 330-564-1213.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.