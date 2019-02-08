|
Nancy Ann Brooks
Nancy Ann Brooks, 62, passed away with her family by her side February 7, 2019. She was born May 20, 1956 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Robert an Beverly Carter. She will always be remembered as vibrant outgoing person, who had a knack of making people smile, laugh, and feel welcome. She also loved Betty Boop and spending summers at the Hartville Flea Market. Nancy is survived by her daughter Angela (Bill) Buck; granddaughter Jade (Riley) Chester; grandson Derek Chester; brother Fred (Pamela) Carter; best friends April and Brett; her niece Beth, nephew Freddie; a host of other family members and friends; as well as her beloved pets Lady and Tom. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 7 p.m., Celebrant Kevin O'brien to officiate. Inurnment at Rose Hill Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 8, 2019