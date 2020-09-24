) Nancy Ann (Lamert) Clay, 84, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was born in Akron, Ohio and grew up on North Hill attending St. Martha Grade School. She graduated from St. Vincent High School. Nancy was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, the church Altar and Rosary Society and St. Vincent DePaul Society. She retired from Sears and Roebuck Company in 1999 after 22 years of service. She enjoyed attending concerts and the Akron Symphony with her sisters. She was active in the Firestone Park Silver Sneakers program and participated in the annual Fall Metro Park hiking program. She was an avid reader and gardener. She looked forward to trips for her grandkid's marching band Friday nights, soccer and softball games, concerts and so many graduations, holidays, events and outings. Her family meant much to her. She was present in our lives and will be missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Agnes (Eichler) Lamert; husband, John; her sister, Barbara; and one grandson. She is survived by daughter, Anne (Luis) Orozco; sons, David (Catherine), Jack (Nada) and Michael (Amy Blondin) Clay; sisters, Sister Joanne Lamert, O.P. and Mary (Jim) Spears; nine9 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Friday, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. Akron, Ohio 44301. Funeral service prayers will begin Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2101 17th St. S.W. Akron, Ohio 44314. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery in Randolph, Ohio. Donations may be made to the church. (Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)