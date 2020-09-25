) Nancy Ann (Lamert) Clay, 84, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, September 19, 2020. The family will receive friends TONIGHT, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301. Funeral service prayers will begin Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2101 17th St. S.W., Akron, Ohio 44314. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery in Randolph, Ohio. Donations may be made to the church. (Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron, 330-724-1281)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 25, 2020.