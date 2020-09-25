1/1
Nancy Ann Clay
) Nancy Ann (Lamert) Clay, 84, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, September 19, 2020. The family will receive friends TONIGHT, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron, Ohio 44301. Funeral service prayers will begin Saturday, 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2101 17th St. S.W., Akron, Ohio 44314. Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery in Randolph, Ohio. Donations may be made to the church. (Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron, 330-724-1281)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
SEP
26
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
3 entries
September 24, 2020
My prayers go up from up here for Nancy and all the Lamert clan.
Bob Wise Jr.
North Pomfret, Vermont
Bob Wise Jr.
September 24, 2020
My sympathy to all the family and friends of Nancy. I knew her from church.
Ida Rea
September 24, 2020
Nancy, I will always think of you when I hear 'BINGO' and our phone chats that we're so enlightening and fun. You and your family will always be in my heart, my thoughts and my prayers. Another angel has reached heaven!❤
Shirley Petrich
Friend
