Nancy Ann Gallagher (nee Kubancik) Nancy Ann Gallagher (nee Kubancik), age 79, of North Ridgeville, formerly of Hudson, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Nancy was the beloved wife of the late Eugene; devoted mother of Colleen, Laureen (Rick) and Amanda (Chris); cherished grandmother of Alex, Zach, Nicholas, Maddie, Johnathan, Matthew, Lauren, Ryan and Kaitlyn; dear great grandmother of Zoey and Skylar; loving sister of Jane Kubancik; dear aunt and great aunt of many. Private family services were held. Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, OH. For full obituary please see www.johnsonromito.com