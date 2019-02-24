Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Nancy Ann Markwood, age 72, died unexpectedly February 20, 2019.

Nancy was preceded in death by parents, Oscar and Betty Harold; father-in-law, John Jr. and nephews, Bobby and Jason Harold. Nancy is survived by her husband of 43 years, John III; mother-in-law, Almonta; sons, John IV (Jordan Goos) and Mike (Patti) with grandchildren, Zak, Nathan and Sarah. Nancy is also survived by her brother, Bob (Daryl); stepbrother, Kip (Marita) Smith; stepsister, Teresa Harold; sister-in-law Lorraine Knapp; nieces, Jessica and Emily and great nieces and nephews.

Nancy graduated from Garfield High School in Akron and then from Fairview Park Hospital School of Nursing and pursued a nursing career spanning 40+ years as an RN. Nancy began her career in the area of orthopedics, moving later to ER, ICU and finishing her career in Dialysis. During her career she worked for Green Cross, Akron City, St. Thomas, Summa, and eventually DaVita Dialysis. Her compassion for others was felt by everyone she touched. In her retirement, Nancy continued as a part-time caregiver for seniors. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, taking in many theater performances and spending time with her grandson, Zak. Nancy brought laughter through stories often about her own misadventures and will be missed considerably by countless people.

Funeral Services will be held THURSDAY, February 28, 2019, 11 a.m., at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 E. Cherry St. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, Jim Gindlesberger officiating. Final resting place Greenlawn Cemetery. Calling Hours Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and also Thursday, one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the -Canton , 3500 Embassy Parkway, Akron, OH 44333.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
