Nancy Ann McNeil
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Ann McNeil, 86, of Medina, Ohio passed away peacefully on May 23rd after a long illness. She was born in Akron, Ohio in 1934 to Thomas and Sarah (Logston) Haley, and was married to her husband William for 65 years at her passing. Nancy was a strong and loving mother to her four children, and had a passion for music, art, animals and the underdog. She will be remembered for her feisty spirit, colorful language, and downright stubbornness that she was gracious enough to pass down to her children. She is survived by her husband, William; daughter, Kathy Koerber (Kurt); sons, William Jr., Thomas (Linda), Peter (Jennifer); grandchildren: Todd, Carla, Lauren, Alexander and Audrey; and great-grandchildren: Morgan, Matthew, Emma, Andrew and Ethan. Following a private service for immediate family, she will be inurned at Rose Hill Burial Park in Fairlawn, Ohio at a later date. We love you Mom. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Hill Funeral Home & Burial Park
3653 W Market St
Akron, OH 44333
3306651700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved