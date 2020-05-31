Nancy Ann McNeil, 86, of Medina, Ohio passed away peacefully on May 23rd after a long illness. She was born in Akron, Ohio in 1934 to Thomas and Sarah (Logston) Haley, and was married to her husband William for 65 years at her passing. Nancy was a strong and loving mother to her four children, and had a passion for music, art, animals and the underdog. She will be remembered for her feisty spirit, colorful language, and downright stubbornness that she was gracious enough to pass down to her children. She is survived by her husband, William; daughter, Kathy Koerber (Kurt); sons, William Jr., Thomas (Linda), Peter (Jennifer); grandchildren: Todd, Carla, Lauren, Alexander and Audrey; and great-grandchildren: Morgan, Matthew, Emma, Andrew and Ethan. Following a private service for immediate family, she will be inurned at Rose Hill Burial Park in Fairlawn, Ohio at a later date. We love you Mom. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.