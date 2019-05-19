Nancy Ann (Hopkins) Pressler



Nancy Ann (Hopkins) Pressler, 92, born in Bridgeport, Ohio to Wanda (Zadinsky) Hopkins and Samuel Hopkins, formerly a resident of Barberton and Norton, Ohio, West End, N.C. and recently of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on May 5th, 2019.



Nancy, after the death of her mother, was raised by her Welsh grandparents, Richard and Mary Ann Hopkins, in Martins Ferry, Ohio. After high school graduation, Nancy attended The Ohio State University College of Nursing, where she met College of Dentistry student, Paul Pressler, the love of her life, and became his devoted wife and mother of their five children. Nancy selflessly tended to every need of her family with "fire in her soul and grace in her heart".



Nancy was preceded in death by Paul Pressler, D.D.S., her husband of 67 years, and Thomas Pressler, her 17 year old grandson. She is survived by her children, Cheryl (Mark) Goodman, Roy (Laurie) Pressler, Janice (Dave) Wottle, Patty Tackett, and Paul (Marcia) Pressler; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.



Nancy's family celebrated her life with a memorial service May 8th at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens Chapel, Columbus, Pastor Dan Stoffer officiatiing. Final resting place will be in the Serenity Garden at Forest Lawn.



Memorial contributions may be made to Eastpointe Christian Church Breakthrough Fund, 745 N. Waggoner Rd., Blacklick, OH 43004. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary