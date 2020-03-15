|
|
) Nancy Ann Rutledge, age 67, of Akron passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born on January 26, 1953, the daughter of Raymond and Norma Jean Bernhold Kleinhenz. Nancy will be dearly missed by her children, Zak (Jennifer) Kleinhenz and Abby Rutledge; 5 grandchildren. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place, and there will be no formal services. To leave a message for Nancy's family, and to read the full obituary, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020