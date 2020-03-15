Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334

Nancy Ann Rutledge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Ann Rutledge Obituary
) Nancy Ann Rutledge, age 67, of Akron passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born on January 26, 1953, the daughter of Raymond and Norma Jean Bernhold Kleinhenz. Nancy will be dearly missed by her children, Zak (Jennifer) Kleinhenz and Abby Rutledge; 5 grandchildren. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place, and there will be no formal services. To leave a message for Nancy's family, and to read the full obituary, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now