) NORTON -- Nancy Ann (Dronbarger) Townsend, age 75, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 24, 2020, after a long battle with cancer surrounded by family. Born on September 26, 1944 in Barberton, she graduated from Kenmore High School and was a resident of Norton for 48 years. Nancy was a strong, thoughtful, giving, faithful person. Always smiling and willing to help. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking and being with friends and family. She worked for Freuhoff Corp. as a secretary, Montgomery Wards Rolling Acres in sales, Sparkle Market Deli, and Norton City Schools, where she retired. She was a beloved member of The Church on the Boulevard in Kenmore, being involved in Wednesday Evening Community Diners and the Weekly Food Pantry. She is preceded in death by her parents, Merle and Helen (Trostle) Dronebarger; brother, Ted Dronebarger, and sister, Becky Edgerton. Nancy is survived by husband of 57 years, Everson Townsend; daughter, Dawn (Ellis) Solomon of Akron; son, Patrick Townsend of Norton; grandson, Jake Townsend; granddaughter, Linzi Townsend; sister, Susan (Isadore) Murdocco; brother, Jim Dronebarger; sister in-law, Judy Dronebarger; nieces, Michelle Murdocco, Laura Prager, Jennifer Neil and Julie Holderbaum; great niece, Allison Toth. Cremation will take place with a memorial service to be announced at a later date. The family would like to thank Summa Hospice for their care of Nancy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Summa Hospice, 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron, OH 44310 or The Church on the Boulevard in Kenmore, 754 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, OH 44314. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020