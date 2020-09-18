1/1
Nancy Ann Townsend
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Townsend NORTON -- Nancy Ann (Dronbarger) Townsend, age 75, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 24, 2020, after a long battle with cancer surrounded by family. Born on September 26, 1944 in Barberton, she graduated from Kenmore High School and was a resident of Norton for 48 years. Nancy was a strong, thoughtful, giving, faithful person, always smiling and willing to help. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, baking and being with friends and family. She worked for Freuhoff Corp. as a secretary, Montgomery Wards Rolling Acres in sales, Sparkle Market Deli, and Norton City Schools, where she retired. She was a beloved member of The Church on the Boulevard in Kenmore, being involved in Wednesday Evening Community Dinners and the Weekly Food Pantry. She was preceded in death by her parents, Merle and Helen (Trostle) Dronebarger; brother, Ted Dronebarger, and sister, Becky Edgerton. Nancy is survived by husband of 57 years, Everson Townsend; daughter, Dawn (Ellis) Solomon of Akron; son, Patrick Townsend of Norton; grandson, Jake Townsend; granddaughter, Linzi Townsend; sister, Susan (Isadore) Murdocco; brother, Jim Dronebarger; sister in-law, Judy Dronebarger; nieces, Michelle Murdocco, Laura Prager, Jennifer Neil and Julie Holderbaum; great niece, Allison Toth. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 5:30 p.m., with dinner to immediately follow in the fellowship hall, at The Church on the Boulevard, 754 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, OH, 44314. The family would like to thank Summa Hospice for their care of Nancy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Summa Hospice, 1077 Gorge Blvd., Akron, OH 44310 or The Church on the Boulevard in Kenmore, 754 Kenmore Blvd., Akron, OH 44314. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com. Zak-Thacker & Monbarren 330-658-2211



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
05:30 PM
The Church on the Boulevard
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
330-658-2211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved