Nancy Ann Williams
1938 - 2020
Nancy Ann Williams, 82, passed away October 16, 2020. She was born August 6, 1938 in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of the late Kenneth C. and Lela E. Bliler. Nancy served as a nurse for many years and was a member of Beyond Colors Church. She will always be remembered as a hardworking person who had a gentle, loving and quiet spirit. She loved the Lord. In addition to her parents; Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Bliler; son, James R. Williams and grandson, Michael Williams. She is survived by her children, Linda (Don) Hahn, Kenny Williams, and Angela Guerrero; grandchildren, Jodi, Louie, Don Jr., Autumn, Israel, Nancy, Misty, and Matthew; as well as numerous great and great great grandchildren. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home, (791 East Market Street). Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
October 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
