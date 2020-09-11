Nancy Arlene Bachus Nancy Arlene Bachus (nee Fanning), age 76, formerly of Hudson, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Nancy was passionate about music from a young age. She received her Masters from Eastman School of Music. Nancy performed at Carnegie Hall and the White House, and authored 30 book publications. Her private piano studio was her pride and joy. She will be greatly missed by many--especially her five grandchildren. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald Lee Bachus, and survived by daughters, Alicia (Allen) Bachus and Laura (Kane) Bachus Kayser; five grandchildren; her brother and two sisters. Services and interment at Markillie Cemetery in Hudson are being held privately, Arrangements by Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, Hudson, Ohio. www.johnsonromito.com
