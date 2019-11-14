Home

Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-3032
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Tallmadge Church
226 Southeast Ave
Tallmadge, OH
View Map
Nancy C. Bartlow


1944 - 2019
Nancy C. Bartlow Obituary
Nancy C. Bartlow went home to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on November 11, 2019. She was born to the late Arthur and Eloise Wilson on September 14, 1944. She graduated from Stow High School and until April of this year was employed at Western Reserve Hospital. She married the love of her life, Don on September 14, 1968. Nancy was a caretaker by nature and made it official in 1986 when she received her diploma in nursing from Saint Thomas Hospital School of Nursing. Nancy loved her family. It wasn't possible to leave her home or invite her to any gathering without leaving with something she had just baked. She will be missed by everyone who had the honor of meeting her. Preceded in death by her dear mother, Eloise and stepfather, Larry Wilcox; mother-in-law, Lillian Bartlow and broth er, Arthur Wilson; she will be deeply missed by her husband, Donald Bartlow; children, Gina Clausen (Richard), Cindy Johnson (Greg), Don Bartlow (Renee), Doug Bartlow (Linda), and Greg Bartlow (Kristin); sisters, Lori Wilcox (Mark), Sue Mayfield (Bob); Trudy Wise (Jerry); brother, Brett Wilson (Lisa); nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Hope Tallmadge Church, 226 Southeast Ave., Tallmadge, OH, with Pastor Mark Statler officiating. Burial will follow at Tallmadge Cemetery. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main), 552 N. Main St., Akron, OH.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 14, 2019
