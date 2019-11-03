|
) STOW - Nancy C Jarvis (Peercy), 79, passed on October 31, 2019. Born May 21, 1940 in Akron, she attended Hower Vocational High School, where she graduated in 1958. Nancy had been employed with B.F. Goodrich in their experimental materials department as a seamstress for 18 years. She had a deep passion for sewing and learning new things. As a member of the Stow Sunshiners, she used that love to sew dolls for local hospitals for children receiving surgery. Nancy was a devoted wife to Charles S. Jarvis Jr. for 58 years, whom she now walks beside once again. Preceded in death by her parents Jolly and Dorothy, she is survived by her two children, David A Jarvis and Lesa S Jarvis; grandchildren, Christopher, Ashely, Heather, Josh, and Jackson; sisters, Betty Peercy and Jacky Keener, Mary (Esteen) Jarvis; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins, all of which she loved dearly. Rev. Ernie Kemppel will conduct service 2 PM Tuesday at Redmon Funeral Home. Burial Greenlawn Memorial Park. (REDMON STOW 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 3, 2019