Nancy C. McKnight, 82, went home to be with the Lord February 28, 2020. Born in Peterstown, WV to the late Erie and Nora (Mills) Dillon, Nancy spent most of her life in the Akron area. She worked as a manager for the Salvation Army and Goodwill and was a long-time member of the Apostolic Church of Barberton. Nancy was also proud of her time volunteering for Harvest Home and devoted her life to her church and her family. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, William; brothers, Edward, Virgil and Malon; and sisters, Agnes "Sissy", Alice and Myrtle. She is survived by her children, Kelly, Dennis and Joe (Jeanette); grandchildren, Kimberly, Holland, Jessica and David (Keshia); great-grandchildren, Haley, Donovan, RayJean, David, Willow and Aiden; great-great granddaughter, Elena; sisters, Louise and Jaunita (Bill); as well as many other loving relatives and friends. Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44305. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, March 3 at 11 a.m. at the Apostolic Church of Barberton, 1717 W. Turkeyfoot Lake Rd., Barberton, OH 44203 with Rev. Paul Pamer and Rev. Rodney Pamer officiating. The family will also receive friends at church for one hour prior to the funeral, from 10 - 11 a.m. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 1, 2020