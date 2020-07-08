) MUNROE FALLS - Nancy C. Santee, 76, went home to be with the Lord on July 4, 2020. Born in Dawson, PA on November 6, 1943, to Elwood and Ethel Akers, Nancy graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High in 1961. She was a loving mother who went on to raise five children and eleven grandchildren. She was an active member of The Chapel in Akron for over 30 years, where she and her husband Doug shared their faith and served others through outreach programs and hospital visitations. She had a passion for singing and sang for several years with the Mother Singers, Augmented Nine, and the Goodyear Singers. Nancy enjoyed hobbies with her husband, like the Akron Buick Club, with their 1937 Buick, and flying in their twin engine airplane. She was preceded in death by her parents Elwood and Ethel (MacDonald) Akers, her husband Douglas W. Santee, brother Elwood Akers, and sister Shirley Davis, and Lea Santee. She is survived by children, Scott (Christine) Santee, Sandy (Doug) Weaver, Brian (Shelley) Santee, Kim (Scott) Sisk, and Jeff (Megan) Santee; grandchildren, Andrew, Katie, Tia, Matt, Melissa, Zach, Mikayla, Jackson, Hudson, Ashton, and Titus; and a sister, Kay Ansell. Family and friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation TONIGHT, Wednesday July 8, from 5 to 7 PM. For those attending, please note that masks are required. Private funeral service will be held, Pastor Steve Bucy officiating. Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Haven of Rest Ministries, 175 East Market Street, Akron 44308. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)