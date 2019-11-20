Home

POWERED BY

Services
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Cary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Cary


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Cary Obituary
Nancy L. Carey Nancy L. Carey, age 84, of Jackson Township, passed peacefully Sunday morning, November 17, 2019. She was born November 15, 1935 in Sandyville, Ohio to the late Franklin and Marguerite (Butler) Wohlford. Nancy was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School, Class of 1954. She owned and operated Belden Tower Coffee Shop in Canton for 17 years, and enjoyed camping as a member of both the Hi-Lo Club and the Goodyear Club. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by five siblings. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert K. Carey; children, Arlene (Gregory) Stevens, Deborah Wolfe, Elizabeth (Toby Dong) Oldham, R. Paul (Kathleen) Carey; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, William (Lori) Wohlford; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call Friday, from 12pm-2pm, two hours before services, at the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -