Nancy L. Carey Nancy L. Carey, age 84, of Jackson Township, passed peacefully Sunday morning, November 17, 2019. She was born November 15, 1935 in Sandyville, Ohio to the late Franklin and Marguerite (Butler) Wohlford. Nancy was a graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School, Class of 1954. She owned and operated Belden Tower Coffee Shop in Canton for 17 years, and enjoyed camping as a member of both the Hi-Lo Club and the Goodyear Club. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by five siblings. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert K. Carey; children, Arlene (Gregory) Stevens, Deborah Wolfe, Elizabeth (Toby Dong) Oldham, R. Paul (Kathleen) Carey; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, William (Lori) Wohlford; and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call Friday, from 12pm-2pm, two hours before services, at the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 20, 2019