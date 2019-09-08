Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Nancy Chitty Nancy Chitty, 84 passed away September 5, 2019. Born in Robertsdale, PA., she was an area resident most of her life. Preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Rachel Moore and daugher in-law, Terri Chitty, she is survived by her husband of 56 years, George; daughter, Shelly of Akron; son, Terry/Beth and grandson, Scott of Uniontown. She was a loving dedicated mother and a loyal caring friend to many. Nancy's hobbies were shopping and traveling. She went to New York City twice a year in the spring and fall for 20 years to see the new Broadway show season and for great shopping. She also loved TV talk shows and went to see all the shows in New York City and California. She was in the studio audience for all. Her favorite shows were Kelly & Ryan, The View, The Talk, Dr. Oz, and Good Morning America. Nancy got to meet many famous people over the years and all the talk show hosts. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family, with Chaplain Anthony Burwell officiating. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. There will be no visitation.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 8, 2019
