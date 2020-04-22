|
|
) CUYAHOGA FALLS - Nancy Claire (Burchill) Atkins died peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 19, 2020. Born in Frackville, Pa. in 1933 and raised in the Philadelphia area, Claire had been a resident of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio since 1972. She was a member of the Northminster Presbyterian Church in Cuyahoga Falls, where her husband was pastor for more than 27 years. She was actively involved in church activities as a deacon, elder and a trustee, as well as being a partner in her husband's ministry. She participated in the work of Presbyterian Women (Presbyterian Church, U.S.A.), Church Women United of Cuyahoga Falls, and was a member and officer of P.E.O., chapter CS. Claire was a graduate of the University of Akron with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Work. It was with her family and through her church she shared her love, her faith and her friendship. She was predeceased by her loving husband of more than fifty years, the Rev., Dr. Joseph W. Atkins, Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Heather Cone of Kettering, OH and Deborah Atkins of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; brothers, Harold (Lois) Burchill of Secane, PA, and Kenneth (Priscilla) Burchill of Menlo Park, CA.; grandsons Alan (Emily) Cone and Daniel Cone, Chad Jones and Cory Obendorfer, great granddaughter Ruth Rose Cone; and several nieces and nephews. Claire was preceded in death by her parents, Harold C. and Helen M. Burchill, of Frackville, PA; sister, Jacqueline and brother-in-law Howard McDanel of New Brighton, PA. Memorial services will be held at the Northminster Presbyterian Church at a later date. Private family burial will be at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park in Cuyahoga Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Northminster Presbyterian Church designated for Endowment Fund. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 22, 2020