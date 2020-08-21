1/1
Nancy DeWalt
TOGETHER AGAIN TALLMADGE -- Nancy DeWalt, 81, passed away from Leukemia on August 18, 2020. Born in Akron, she lived most of her life in Tallmadge. Nancy had worked many jobs over the years, most recently as a receptionist with Kohart & Co. She was a member of Chapel of Prayer Baptist Church. She was a Sunday School teacher for many years at Akron Baptist Temple. Nancy enjoyed knitting, game nights with friends and most of all spending time with family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry DeWalt. Nancy is survived by her daughters, Heather (Tim) Czubaj and Holly (Dave) Ewers both of Tallmadge; grandchildren, Joe, Hailey, Grace and Shane; sister, Linda Wilde of Suffield; brother, Charles (Suzanne) Plymire of Portage Lakes. Services will be private. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 21, 2020.
