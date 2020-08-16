) Nancy Diane Fuchs (Hintz) passed away on August 10, 2020 after a brave battle with Trigeminal Neuralgia and Cancer. Nancy was born in Akron, OH on April 8, 1956 where she lived until she married the love of her life, Dale Fuchs, and they relocated to Nashville, TN in 1980. She was a graduate of Garfield High School Class of 1974 and worked in the field of Civil Engineering her whole career, starting at Burgess & Niple, Inc., in Akron, OH and then moving on to Hart, Freeland, Roberts in Nashville until she retired. She had a love of the English language and reading, and was often called "Mrs. Webster" by friends and co-workers who needed help with their spelling or proper grammar. She had a gentle way about her and never said a bad word about anyone. Always kind, loyal, and considerate, she was truly and deeply loved by her family and a large contingent of friends that spanned the globe as far as Scotland. If you were a part of Nancy's life, it's certain that you have received a thoughtful card or gift from her. It's also likely that when you think of her, you remember her beautiful smile and sparkling blue eyes. Nancy loved to travel and the outdoors. Whether she was in Scotland or Ireland, Destin or the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, she enjoyed every minute of a picturesque landscape and going on a journey. Last year, she and Dale celebrated their wedding anniversary in Hawaii, where they had honeymooned 40 years before. Dale recently asked her "what was your favorite vacation?" and Nancy answered, "all of them." Nancy was thrilled when her son Steven was born. She enjoyed being his mom and spent many hours at soccer fields. She was worried and anxious when he deployed to Iraq as many moms of that time were. Nancy and Dale were blessed with the birth of her adored grandson, Gabe, and loved spending time doing "kid" things with him. Nancy was so proud of Gabe's accomplishments in the Boy Scouts. She was an awesome daughter, wife, mom, grandma, friend, and co-worker who was incredibly intelligent and good at just about anything she attempted. If there was a problem, Nancy was the calm voice of reason and common sense. She had an uncanny way of always making you feel better. Her positive outlook filled the cracks of your soul with encouragement and light. The loss of Nancy has created a deep void in the lives of so many people. Preceded in death by her father, Eugene Hintz, Sr., she leaves her mother, Jeannette Hintz, Akron; her husband, Dale; her only child, Steven; and her beloved grandson, Gabriel, all in Nashville; brothers, Gene (Cindy) Hintz and Steven Hintz, TN; half-brothers, Dan Hintz, TN, Scott Hintz, Seattle, WA; half-sister, Marie (Wayne) McDonald, Mogadore, OH; sisters and brother-in-law, Sally Fuchs Scala (Bill), Hudson, OH, Becky Fuchs, Osborne, FL; Aunt Viki Leigh, TN; and Uncle Alfred (Rita) Leigh, PA; many, nieces, nephews, and cousins and a host of beloved friends in Akron and Nashville that considered Nancy to be their family too. There will be no formal services at this time, but the family will celebrate Nancy's life when the time is more appropriate for gatherings. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. SAFELY HOME I am home in Heaven dear ones; Oh, so happy and so bright! There is a perfect joy and beauty In this everlasting light. All the pain and grief is over, Every restless tossing passed; I am now at peace forever, Safely Home in Heaven at last.







