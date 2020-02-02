|
|
BARBERTON -- Another free spirit has gotten her wings. Nancy Elaine Collinson flew home on January 31, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She is joined in Heaven by her beloved husband, David; mother, Virginia; and a host of other loved ones and pets. Nancy was born in Wadsworth on January 31, 1955 to Marvin and Virginia Frase. She is survived by her father, Marvin of Wooster; sister, Mary Anne (Claude) Crabtree of Orrville; brother, Richard (Heather) Frase of Massillon; nephews, Greg (Cristina) Crabtree of Austin, TX and Kevin (Jackie) Crabtree of Charlottesville, VA; great nephews and niece, Thomas, George, Patrick, Wilson and Giulia Crabtree. She is also survived by her inlaws, Marvin and Ellen Collinson of Mogadore; and other brother and sisters-in-law. Nancy marched to the beat of a different drum. She loved her cats, growing her own food and flowers, cooking, baking and hanging on the porch with a good book. Nancy asks that you be kind to one another and pay it forward when you can. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will take place when the weather warms up. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 2, 2020