Nancy E. Stevens was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 15th, 1960. She passed away unexpectedly January 4th, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Nancy was a loving and caring person who always put others first. She was very headstrong and had a unique sense of humor. She loved being a mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking and baking with her family. She made a career out of helping others make their dream parties and events come together. Nancy will be lovingly remembered by her husband, John; her children , Andrea (Suzanne), Meghann (Josh), and Ashley (Chris); her grandchildren, Camdynn, Brycen, and Arden; her parents, Elizabeth Liska and David (Phacharee) Culbertson; her brother, Paul; and sisters: Karin (David), and Sharon (Mike), and many other loving relatives and close friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her stepfather, Ernest Liska. A celebration of Nancy's life will be private for family and close friends only at a later time. Nancy was as giving in death as she was in life. Her final act of kindness was to give the gift of sight to two separate recipients through eye tissue donation. Memorial donations may be made to Ernie Liska Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 50 N Prospect St, Akron, OH 44304.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 12, 2020