Nancy Ellis Stitz
Nancy Ellis Stitz, 82, passed away April 8, 2019 after a year of dealing with pancreatic cancer. Born in Akron, Ohio to Donald K. and Harriett (Smith) Ellis, she was a lifelong area resident.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Robert, David and dear Vanessa; her guard dog, Diesel; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. Nancy was preceded in death by five brothers and one sister. She leaves behind her brother, Don; sister, Norma (Lynn); many nieces, nephews and friends, including her special friend, Clara Lewis.
Calling hours will take place Thursday, April 11th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. The funeral service will be Friday, April 12th at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Jerry Murrell officiating. To leave a special message for the family online visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 10, 2019