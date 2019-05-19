Nancy F. Hartz



Nancy F. Hartz, age 93, of Akron passed away May 17, 2019.



Nancy was born in Akron, Ohio on July 30, 1925 and was a lifetime resident of Akron. She graduated from Buchtel High School in Akron and obtained an Associate Degree from Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. She was a member of Junior League of Akron and Witan.



Nancy volunteered 20 years at Akron General Hospital and 16 years at Akron Children's Hospital. Nancy was baptized at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron and faithfully attended there her entire life. She was an avid tennis player and swimmer for much of her life and loved creating needlework and completing the Hiking Spree each Fall at the Summit Metro Parks. She also loved her summer family vacations every year at the cottage at Ruggles Beach on Lake Erie.



Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, John L. and Ethel Feudner; husband, Robert Edward Hartz; brother, John L. Feudner, Jr. and sister, Martha Haynes.



Nancy is survived by son, Robert E. (Mary) Hartz Jr.; daughter, Mary (Rick) Wallace; grandchildren, Angela (Eugene) Staiger, Shannon (Ryan) Holtmann, Stephanie Hartz, Ryan and Evan Wallace; great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Jacob and Edie Staiger and Sierra, Eli and Adelynn Holtmann.



The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Cleveland Clinic-Akron General Hospice and Concordia at Sumner.



Funeral Services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 50 N. Prospect St., Akron, OH 44304. Calling hours will be at 3 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church prior to the service. Burial will be Friday, May 24, 2019 at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.



To share a Memory, send a Condolence or visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com or at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ohio. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel) Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 19 to May 21, 2019