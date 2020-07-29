WADSWORTH -- Nancy Foreman, 87, of Wadsworth, passed away July 23, 2020. She was born to the late Fred and Bessie Thalacker in Fort Dodge, Iowa on May 6, 1933. Nancy was the Head Nurse at Wadsworth Rittman Hospital for 25 years, President of Wadsworth City Council, on the board of Battered Women's Shelter, and was a member of many other Civic organizations. She also enjoyed golf and playing cards with her friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Foreman, and her son, Mark A. Foreman. She is survived by 2 sons and 1 daughter, 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A celebration of Nancy's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nancy's memory to a charity of your choice
