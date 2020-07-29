1/1
Nancy Foreman
1933 - 2020
WADSWORTH -- Nancy Foreman, 87, of Wadsworth, passed away July 23, 2020. She was born to the late Fred and Bessie Thalacker in Fort Dodge, Iowa on May 6, 1933. Nancy was the Head Nurse at Wadsworth Rittman Hospital for 25 years, President of Wadsworth City Council, on the board of Battered Women's Shelter, and was a member of many other Civic organizations. She also enjoyed golf and playing cards with her friends. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Foreman, and her son, Mark A. Foreman. She is survived by 2 sons and 1 daughter, 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. A celebration of Nancy's life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nancy's memory to a charity of your choice. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 28, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Marti
July 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
